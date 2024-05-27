Shimla — As Himachal Pradesh grapples with an intense heat wave. The Met Department has issued an orange alert for a heat wave in various parts of the state on May 27 and 28, followed by a yellow alert for May 29.

The regions expected to be most affected by the heat wave include Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi, Sirmaur, Solan, and Una. On Sunday, Una recorded the highest temperature in the state at a blistering 44.4 degrees Celsius. Other regions also experienced soaring temperatures, with Bilaspur at 42.9 degrees, Hamirpur at 42.1 degrees, and Kangra at 40.2 degrees.

The heat wave has prompted the Meteorological Department to advise residents to take necessary precautions to combat the high temperatures. Recommendations include staying hydrated, avoiding direct sunlight during peak hours, and staying indoors where possible.

Fortunately, relief is expected soon. According to the weather forecast, rain is likely to bring much-needed respite from the heat starting May 30, continuing until June 2. This period of rainfall coincides with the voting day for the Lok Sabha elections and assembly by-elections, where light rain is anticipated. The upcoming rain is expected to cool down temperatures significantly, providing relief to the residents suffering from the scorching heat.

Currently, the weather remains clear in the capital Shimla and other parts of the state. For now, the advice remains to stay vigilant and take precautions against the extreme heat as Himachal Pradesh endures this brief but intense heat wave period. The anticipated rain brings hope for cooler days ahead, marking the end of this severe weather phase.