Amb — A major accident was narrowly averted on Monday morning in Amb when a Volvo luxury bus operated by the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) caught fire. The swift actions of residents and the bus driver ensured that all passengers disembarked safely, preventing what could have been a catastrophic incident.

The incident occurred around 10 AM, as the bus was en route from Dharamshala to Chandigarh Airport. A fire broke out in the battery and switch unit of the bus while it was stopped at Amb Chowk. Passerby and jeep trolley drivers noticed smoke and flames at the rear of the bus. They immediately alerted the driver and conductor.

Reacting promptly, the bus driver moved the vehicle a short distance and parked it in front of the Punjab and Sindh Bank branch. Passengers quickly evacuated the bus. Demonstrating commendable courage, residents, along with bank staff, used fire extinguishers and water from a nearby car washing center to extinguish the fire.

Upon receiving the report, a police team led by Station In-Charge Amb Gaurav Bhardwaj arrived at the scene. Their investigation revealed that a short circuit in the battery and switch unit caused the fire, which subsequently ignited a diesel pipe. Notably, the bus’s fault indicator, which should signal such issues, did not activate during the incident.

Passengers expressed their frustration and concern, recounting that the bus had experienced mechanical issues shortly after departing Dharamshala. The bus had stalled and was restarted only after a mechanic’s intervention. They criticized the practice of deploying buses with unresolved mechanical issues, emphasizing the inconvenience and potential danger posed to passengers.

The bus driver confirmed that a fault in the battery unit had been addressed in Dharamshala and that higher officials had assured him the bus was fit for travel, as it had recently come from Shimla. Suresh Dhiman, RM Una HRTC, stated that the investigation confirmed the fire was due to a short circuit in the battery and switch unit. Mechanics have been dispatched to repair the bus.

This incident underscores the critical importance of rigorous vehicle maintenance and the need for rapid response during emergencies. The quick thinking and actions of the locals and the bus staff averted a potential tragedy, ensuring the safety of all passengers on board.