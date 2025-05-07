Gas sent from Baddi plant to Theog; investigation underway

Shimla – A major scam has come to light in Himachal Pradesh involving the under-filling of domestic LPG cylinders. During a routine check, 95 gas cylinders sent from the Baddi plant to Theog were found to contain 1.5 kg less gas than the standard 14.2 kg, triggering action by the Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department.

The incident came to light after the department had instructed the gas agency to weigh at least 10 percent of the delivered cylinders. When the truck carrying 324 cylinders reached the State Civil Supplies Corporation in Theog, officials acted on a tip-off and immediately ordered on-site weighing of the cylinders.

To their shock, about 12.7 kg of gas was found in 95 cylinders instead of the prescribed 14.2 kg, raising serious concerns of malpractice. The District Controller promptly seized the entire truck and initiated further checks.

The gas cylinders were meant for supply in Theog and nearby rural areas. As the checking continued, more cylinders were found under-filled, deepening suspicion of a large-scale scam. The department suspects foul play during the bottling process at the Baddi plant or during transit.

An investigation has been launched to determine how the gas quantity was reduced, who is responsible, and whether similar practices have been occurring in other regions. Officials have stated that strict action will follow based on the findings.

The case has raised concerns over consumer rights and safety, and authorities are now likely to enforce tighter monitoring of LPG supplies across the state.