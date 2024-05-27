IIT Mandi has made history by becoming the first IIT to offer a five-year Integrated MBA program, starting in the academic year 2024-25. This innovative program, offered by the School of Management, combines a BBA in Analytics (Honors) with an MBA in Data Science & Artificial Intelligence (DS & AI).

The IMBA program aims to equip students with comprehensive management skills, along with expertise in analytics, data science, mathematics, and statistics. The curriculum includes courses in humanities, communication, and the Indian knowledge system for a well-rounded education. Early years focus on foundational courses, while later years offer specialized courses to apply technology in management.

Prof. Laxmidhar Behera, Director of IIT Mandi, highlighted the growing industry demand for business leaders skilled in data science and AI. He noted that the new IMBA program builds on the MBA in DS & AI introduced in 2022, addressing the need for technologically adept business professionals.

The program offers flexibility with exit options: a BBA Analytics degree after three years and a BBA Analytics (Honors) degree after four years. Successful completion of five years awards both degrees. Industrial internships and training provide practical experience, and students can explore entrepreneurship with access to IIT Mandi’s incubation center.

Prof. Aniruddha Chakraborty, Dean Academics, emphasized the program’s transformative educational journey, while Prof. Manoj Thakur, Chairperson of the School of Management, highlighted its holistic approach to developing socially aware business leaders equipped to tackle emerging challenges.

This program offers a unique opportunity for students to pursue a master’s degree in management right after 10+2 from a top-tier institute in India.