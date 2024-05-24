Shimla – Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing public gatherings in Shimla and Mandi, highlighted the BJP’s growing support in Himachal Pradesh and the party’s commitment to development. Modi called for blessings to build a powerful India and a developed Himachal Pradesh, affirming the BJP’s lead in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, with the BJP-NDA alliance securing a majority across the five phases of voting.

Modi criticized the Congress party, accusing it of failing to adapt to the advancements of the 21st century and clinging to outdated, regressive politics. He labelled the Congress-INDI coalition as plagued by casteism, nepotism, communalism, and opportunism.

The Prime Minister reminisced about his deep connections with Himachal Pradesh, expressing gratitude for the unwavering support he has received from the region. He emphasized the BJP’s role in national security and infrastructure development, contrasting it with Congress’s alleged inaction and timidity.

Modi condemned Congress for its neglect of border areas and failure to build critical infrastructure, suggesting that such policies left India vulnerable. He highlighted the BJP’s achievements, including the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, which he linked to a resolution made in Himachal Pradesh.

Further, Modi accused the Congress of making false promises in Himachal Pradesh, such as unfulfilled commitments of financial assistance and job creation. He praised the achievements of BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut, seeing her candidacy as a symbol of empowerment for women in Himachal Pradesh.

Modi stressed that his government has significantly improved the lives of soldiers through initiatives like ‘One Rank One Pension’ and enhanced infrastructure in border areas. He also criticized Congress’s stance on Article 370 and the Citizenship Amendment Act, arguing that the party’s policies were detrimental to national unity and security.

Modi called for support to ensure a third consecutive term for the BJP, advocating for a developed and strong India under his leadership. The rallies were attended by prominent BJP leaders, including Himachal Pradesh President Rajiv Bindal and Lok Sabha candidates Suresh Kashyap and Kangana Ranaut.