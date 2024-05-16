Shimla – In a significant crackdown on narcotics, the Special Cell team of Shimla police arrested a young man carrying 7.54 grams of chitta while travelling on an HRTC bus. The incident occurred at the Shoghi barrier, a key checkpoint for vehicles entering the capital city.

The accused, Prashant Lakhanpal, a resident of the Chintpurni district in Una, was detained during a routine inspection by the police. The contraband was discovered in his possession, prompting his immediate arrest. The bus was en route from Chandigarh when the search was conducted.

Following his arrest, Lakhanpal was taken to the Baluganj police station. And thereafter presented in court, which has ordered his remand to police custody for further investigation. The police are currently interrogating Lakhanpal to determine the source of the chitta and to uncover any potential network of individuals involved in the drug trade.

“The preliminary investigation indicates that the accused had procured the chitta from Chandigarh,” a police officer stated. “We are delving deeper into his connections and any individuals who might have been in contact with him. This is a critical step in our efforts to curb the drug menace in the region.”

This arrest underscores the ongoing efforts by Shimla police to combat drug trafficking and distribution in the area. The vigilance at checkpoints like the Shoghi barrier is part of a broader strategy to intercept and deter the movement of illegal substances into the city.