Kullu – Two tourists were swept away in the Parvati River in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district on Wednesday afternoon after sudden water release from the NHPC dam at Barshaini. The incident occurred around 1:45 PM near Kasol, a popular tourist spot in the Manikaran Valley, when the dam released water allegedly without prior notice or sounding of the safety hooter.

According to officials, five tourists were sitting along the riverbank when the water level rose abruptly. While three were rescued safely during an immediate rescue operation launched by the police and local administration, two were carried away by the strong current.

One body has been recovered, and the search for the second person is underway. The deceased has been identified as Prashant Chaurasia of Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

Deputy Commissioner Kullu Torul S. Ravish said that strict action would be taken against those found responsible. Superintendent of Police Dr. Karthikeyan Gokul Chandran said the matter is being thoroughly investigated.

A video showing two people being swept away near Kasol has also surfaced on social media. Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.