New Delhi – JP Nadda, the seasoned politician from Himachal Pradesh, has taken the oath as a Cabinet Minister. A key figure in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Nadda currently serves as the National President of the party and is a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament from Gujarat. His ascension to this ministerial role marks a significant milestone in his extensive political career.

This event coincides with Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking the oath for his third consecutive term on Sunday. Modi's re-election is extraordinary as he becomes the only leader after former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to be elected for a third consecutive term after completing the full tenure of each previous term. As a testament to India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy, several leaders and state heads from the neighbourhood region and Indian Ocean region have been invited to attend PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony as distinguished guests.

Born on December 2, 1960, in Patna, Bihar, Jagat Prakash Nadda hails from Bilaspur district in Himachal Pradesh. His father was a distinguished academic, serving as a professor at Patna University and later as the Vice Chancellor of Ranchi University. Nadda completed his early education at St. Xavier’s School in Patna, followed by a BA from Patna University, and later, he earned an LLB from Himachal Pradesh University in Shimla.

Nadda’s political journey began in earnest in 1993 when he was elected as an MLA from the Bilaspur Sadar constituency in the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly. Demonstrating his leadership capabilities, he was elected as the Leader of the Opposition. In 1998, he secured re-election and was appointed the Health Minister in the BJP-led state government. However, he faced a setback in 2003 when he lost his assembly seat. Despite this, Nadda’s resilience saw him return to the assembly in 2007, after which he served as the Minister of Forest, Environment, Science, and Technology.

A turning point came in 2010 when Nadda, due to increasing differences with then-Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, resigned from his ministerial position and moved to Delhi. There, he was appointed as the National General Secretary of the BJP, a role he held until 2019. In April 2012, he was elected to the Rajya Sabha, and in 2013, he was reappointed as the National General Secretary of the BJP. His competence and dedication were further recognized when he was appointed as the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, a position he held from 2014 to 2019.

On June 17, 2019, Nadda was appointed as the National Working President of the BJP, and on January 20, 2020, he was elected unopposed as the National President of the party. His leadership tenure has seen the BJP strengthen its political foothold across the country.

With his new role as a Cabinet Minister, Nadda will step down from his position as the National President of the BJP, having completed two successful tenures. His political journey, marked by resilience and dedication, continues to inspire many within the party and beyond.