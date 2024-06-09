New Delhi – Speculations are rife ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s anticipated announcement of his new council of ministers, set to take oath this evening. While the official confirmation is pending, insider sources suggest significant changes in the cabinet lineup.

According to these sources, Himachal Pradesh is again expected to secure representation in the Modi 3.0 cabinet, with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda likely to be inducted. However, the fate of Anurag Thakur, the five-time Member of Parliament from Hamirpur and outgoing Information and Broadcasting Minister, appears uncertain. Sources indicate that Thakur might be dropped from the cabinet to ensure regional balance.

Amidst these speculations, key strategic, finance, and infrastructure ministries are expected to retain their current ministers. Notable figures such as Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, S. Jaishankar, Dharmendra Pradhan, Mansukh Mandaviya, Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Hardeep Puri are likely to continue in their roles.

In addition to potential exclusions, the cabinet reshuffle is expected to introduce new faces. Alongside Nadda, sources indicate the possible induction of former Chief Ministers such as Shivraj Singh Chouhan from Madhya Pradesh, ML Khattar from Haryana, and Jitan Ram Manjhi, the leader of the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and ex-Chief Minister of Bihar.

Further names emerging in the speculations include Ravneet Bittu, who recently lost the Ludhiana seat to Congress, and Jitin Prasada, who secured victory in the Pilibhit segment after BJP replaced sitting MP Varun Gandhi.

Moreover, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is anticipated to broaden its coalition with inclusions like Apna Dal’s Anupriya Patel, Lok Janshakti Party’s Chirag Paswan, Rashtriya Lok Dal’s Jayant Chaudhary, Telugu Desam Party’s Rammohan Naidu, and Kerala’s lone BJP MP Suresh Gopi.

While these reports provide insight into the potential makeup of Modi’s new cabinet, it is essential to await the official announcement for confirmation. The speculated changes reflect strategic considerations and efforts to accommodate regional dynamics within the cabinet framework.