Shimla: The monkey menace in Shimla has once again claimed a young life as a 20-year-old girl fell from the third floor of her house in Dhanda near Tutu and died in the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) on Monday afternoon. The incident occurred when the girl was working on the third floor of her house and was suddenly confronted by a group of monkeys. In her panic to escape the monkeys, she fell from the height, resulting in fatal injuries.

The victim has been identified as Himanshi, the daughter of Ashok Sharma, who owns a shop in Dhanda. The tragic incident has left the entire area in mourning. This is not the first time that such an incident has occurred in Shimla, as the city has been grappling with the menace of monkeys for some time now.

This is not the first time that such an incident has occurred in Shimla. In July 2020, a woman lost her life in a similar incident in the Kuftadhar area of Shimla City. The woman was also working on the roof of her house when monkeys attacked her, causing her to fall and sustain fatal injuries. In the past, there have been cases of people falling from roofs or jumping from buildings in an attempt to escape monkey attacks, resulting in injuries and even deaths.

The issue of monkey menace has been a persistent problem in Shimla, with residents and authorities struggling to find a solution. Despite efforts to control the monkey population and prevent their entry into residential areas, the problem continues to persist, posing a threat to the safety and well-being of the residents.

The local authorities have been urged to take immediate and effective measures to address the monkey menace in Shimla and ensure the safety of the residents. This includes steps such as increasing the deployment of monkey control teams, implementing stricter waste management practices to reduce food availability for monkeys, and creating awareness among the public about the dos and don’ts when encountering monkeys.

As Shimla mourns the loss of yet another life due to the monkey menace, the need for urgent and effective action to tackle this issue has become more pressing than ever. The safety and well-being of the residents must be prioritized, and measures should be taken to mitigate the risks posed by the monkey population in Shimla.