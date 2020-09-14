Legislations will enable barrier-free trade in agricultural produce and empower farmers to engage with investors of their choice: Union Minister of Agri

New Delhi: Three bills aimed at transformation of agriculture in the country and raising farmers’ income were introduced in Lok Sabha today to replace ordinances promulgated on 5th June 2020–

The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020

The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020

The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020

Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Narendra Singh Tomar introduced The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, while Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Raosaheb Patil Danve introduced The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 in the Lok Sabha.

Seeking permission of the Chair to introduce the Bills, Narendra Singh Tomar said that the measures contained therein will enable barrier-free trade in agricultural produce, and also empower farmers to engage with investors of their choice.

The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 seeks to provide for the creation of an ecosystem where the farmers and traders enjoy the freedom of choice relating to sale and purchase of farmers’ produce which facilitates remunerative prices through competitive alternative trading channels to promote efficient, transparent and barrier-free inter-State and intra-State trade and commerce of farmers’ produce outside physical premises of markets or deemed markets notified under various State agricultural produce market legislations; to provide a facilitative framework for electronic trading and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 seeks to provide for a national framework on farming agreements that protects and empowers farmers to engage with agri-business firms, processors, wholesalers, exporters or large retailers for farm services and sale of future farming produce at a mutually agreed remunerative price framework in a fair and transparent manner and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 seeks to remove commodities like cereals, pulses, oilseeds, edibleoils, onion and potatoes from the list of essential commodities. This will remove fearsof private investors of excessive regulatory interference in their business operations.The freedom to produce, hold, move, distribute and supply will lead to harnessing of economies ofscale and attract private sector/foreign direct investment into agriculture sector.