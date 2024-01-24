In a move to elevate Shimla’s appeal as a premier tourist destination, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has revealed a comprehensive Rs. 100 crore plan aimed at revitalizing key aspects of the city’s infrastructure and amenities.

A significant portion of the allocated budget, amounting to Rs. 55 crore, will be dedicated to the transformation of the city’s power grid. The plan involves the replacement of overhead cables with an underground network, ensuring a reliable and uninterrupted power supply. This is particularly crucial during adverse weather conditions, such as heavy snowfall, which often disrupts regular power flow. Beyond the pragmatic benefits, the move is anticipated to enhance the town’s aesthetic appeal, restoring its historical charm and attracting more tourists.

Further emphasizing the commitment to improving the city’s infrastructure, Chief Minister Sukhu announced an allocation of Rs. 45 crore for the enhancement and widening of Circular Road in Shimla. This initiative is envisioned to alleviate traffic congestion, providing a smoother experience for both locals and tourists navigating the city’s roadways. The Public Works Department (PWD) has been tasked with the removal of bottlenecks on Circular Road, ensuring a seamless and efficient transportation network.

The Chief Minister highlighted the pivotal role of these infrastructure upgrades in fostering tourism growth. With a targeted goal of attracting around five crore tourists, the state government has embarked on various initiatives to create an inviting and convenient environment. The Rs. 100 crore investment signifies a holistic approach to Shimla’s development, encompassing both functional and aesthetic improvements.

As part of the broader vision, the rejuvenation plan aligns with the state government’s strategy to position Shimla as a top-tier tourist destination. The infusion of funds not only addresses immediate concerns related to power supply and traffic management but also sets the stage for a transformative makeover, solidifying Shimla’s status as a preferred destination for visitors and a more livable space for its residents.