Shimla: Targeting to administer over 1 lakhs Covid jab, the health department has set up as many as 809 vaccination centers for 21st June vaccination drive.

“734 vaccination centers have been set up in the rural areas, while 85 centers in the urban area,” a health department spokesperson said.

Photo: NHM, Covid vaccination at Pachhad in Sirmaur

About one lakh 18 plus eligible beneficiaries are targeted to be vaccinated on 21st June, 2021, spokesperson further added.

Onsite registration facility would be provided in the tribal, hard and rural areas, while eligible beneficiaries in the urban areas should come to vaccination centers only after pre-scheduling their appointment to avoid any inconvenience, he added.

Covid vaccination is available free of cost at all the Government Covid vaccination centers. However, the private hospitals may charge up to a maximum of Rs. 150/- per dose as service charge over the price fixed by the vaccine manufacturers.

The state has around 55 lakhs number of eligible beneficiaries for COVID vaccine. Till date 23,02,672 person have been administered 1st dose of Covid jab in the state and 4,42,421 have been inoculated with both doses.