Shimla – The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) announced the results of the State Open School (SOS) 12th class annual examination on Wednesday. Conducted in March 2024, the exams saw a pass rate of 53.05%, with 4369 out of 8235 candidates successfully clearing the exams.

Dr. Hemraj Bairava, Chairman of the School Education Board, shared the detailed statistics. A total of 40 candidates failed, while 3417 candidates have been marked for re-appearance. Additionally, the results of 320 candidates are listed as RLE (Result Late Due to Eligibility), 80 as RLD (Result Late Due to Document), 9 candidates are marked PRS (Previous Result Stand), and 16 are PRC.

Candidates wishing to apply for revaluation or revision of their results can do so online through their respective State Open School Study Centers until May 30. The revaluation fee is Rs 500 per subject, while the re-evaluation fee is Rs 400 per subject. Dates for online applications for candidates marked for re-appearance or seeking category improvement will be announced separately.

For the convenience of those who passed, copies of the passing certificates will be available on Digi Locker. Further information regarding the examination results can be obtained at the HPBOSE office during working hours by calling 01892-242152 from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. The results are also accessible on the board’s official website.