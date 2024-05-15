Rarang – In a thrilling finale at the Rarang Stadium, Forest XI emerged victorious as champions of the cricket competition organized by 11 Star, defeating Green Valley Kalpa in the final. The 10-day cricket championship, held at Sholing Santang in Rarang village, culminated on Tuesday, marking the culmination of an exhilarating sporting spectacle.

The final showdown between Forest XI and Green Valley Kalpa in Kalpa kept spectators on the edge of their seats. Batting first, Forest XI set a target of 99 runs in 10 overs. Despite their best efforts, the Kalpa team fell short of the mark, allowing Forest XI to secure the title. The victors were rewarded with a cash prize of Rs 1,11,111 along with the championship trophy.

Manmohan of Forest XI was awarded Rs 3,000 for the title of Man of the Series, and Bobby Mehta was honoured as the Man of the Match.

Green Valley Kalpa claimed the runners-up position, receiving a trophy and a cash prize of Rs 35,000. Reflecting on the tournament’s objectives, Organisor 11 Star President Sikandar Negi emphasized commitment to promoting a drug-free environment among the youth through sports.

Women from a self-help group also performed folk dance, adding cultural vibrancy to the sporting extravaganza.