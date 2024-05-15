Thakurdwara/Kangra – In a tragic incident highlighting the growing menace of Chitta (a potent form of heroin) in Himachal Pradesh, a 27-year-old man lost his life due to an overdose in Thakurdwara, Kangra district. The deceased, identified as Sandeep, son of Gurmeet from Thakurdwara tehsil Indora, was found near the government grain market on Tuesday evening.

Chaman Kumar, in-charge of the Thakurdwara police post, reported that the police received information about a body discovered near the grain market late Tuesday. Kumar, along with his team, promptly arrived at the scene, took possession of the body, and collected evidence. A syringe was found nearby, suggesting drug use.

According to statements from Sandeep’s family, he attended the annual Bhandara at Baba Kyalu temple earlier that day. However, he did not participate in the event nor return home, raising concerns among his family. Later, his body was discovered in a secluded area in Milwan area of Thakurdwara.

The preliminary investigation indicates that Sandeep, a known drug addict, succumbed to an overdose of Chitta. Sandeep was the only son of his family, who is now grappling with the irreparable loss. He worked as a labourer, while his father earns a living as a tailor in the village.

The police have registered a case based on the family’s statements and have handed over Sandeep’s body after conducting a post-mortem. Further investigations are underway to determine the exact circumstances leading to his death.

This incident adds to the growing list of young lives lost to Chitta in Himachal Pradesh. It underscores the urgent need for comprehensive measures to tackle the drug crisis affecting the state’s youth.