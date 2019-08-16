Atal Bihari Vajpayee statue to be erected at Manali

Shimla: Former Prime Minister and Bharat Rattan Atal Bihari Vajpayee was remembered on his first death anniversary today.

Governor Kalraj Mishra, while paying tributes on the first death anniversary called him a great statesman, patriot and the true son of Bharat Mata. Mishra said

“Vajpayee was such a charismatic personality on the Indian political scene who gained wide acceptance and respect beyond party lines.”

The Governor said the unique style of oratory, adorable smile, articulate speech, writing and ability to take concrete decisions made Atal Ji a tall personality. He was a patron of the country’s high traditions, rich culture and mother tongue. The nation will always remember him for the services and valuable contributions rendered to the country.

State BJP organised a function at party headquarters at Shimla where its leaders paid floral tributes on the portrait of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

CM Jai Ram Thakur paying floral tribute on the portrait of Atal Bihari Vajpayee at BJP Shimla office.

Remembering former Prime Minister, Chief Minister Jair Ram Thakur termed Vajpayee as a true statesman and people’s leader. He had special connection with Himachal, which he fondly called his ‘second home’ and never missed any opportunity to come here and reciprocate by showering concern for the state. Jai Ram Thakur said

“biggest gift of Shri Vajpayee to Himachal Pradesh especially for the people of tribal district of Lahaul Spiti was the multi-crore Rohtang tunnel project that he pushed hard for round the year connectivity to Lahaul valley, which also has strategic importance from defense point of view. Shri Vajpayee had spontaneously announced financial help of crores of rupees to this hill state without any prior planning on a little request by the leaders on the spot which showed his love and affection for the people of the State.”

At Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports, Manali, a function ‘Atal Smiriti-2019’ was organised. Chief Minister, while addressing the function through video conference from Shimla, credited him for providing a dynamic leadership to the nation. Thakur said

“He was the only leader of his time who was loved and respected by all and even his political adversaries would keenly listen to his speeches both inside and outside the Parliament. He was a great Parliamentarian and commanded respect from his opponents as well”

The Chief Minister laid foundation stone of statue of Atal Bihari Vajpayee to be erected at Manali. He also inaugurated Rs. 2.62 crore building of government senior secondary school, Jagatsukh and laid foundation stone of artificial rock-climbing wall to be constructed by spending an amount of 2.80 crore. He laid foundation stone of link road from Shilla Hallan to Trashi and Dachani under NABARD to be completed by spending Rs. 4.24 crore.

BJP veteran Prem kumar Dhumal turned to twitter and remembered Vajpayee

पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री भारत रत्न अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी जी की पुण्यतिथि पर अश्रुपूरित श्रद्धांजलि। pic.twitter.com/S4y01LNGil — Prem Kumar Dhumal (@DhumalHP) August 16, 2019

Himachal assembly speaker Rajeev Bindal paid a tribute to former PM at Solon. He twitted

श्रद्धेय अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी जी की पुण्य तिथि पर उन्हें शत-शत नमन..! सोलन स्थित विश्राम गृह में श्रद्धेय अटल जी को श्रद्धा सुमन भेंट करते हुए..! आओ हम सब, आज के दिन प्रतिज्ञाबद्ध हों..! अटल जी द्वारा दिखाए मार्ग पर आगे बढ़ते हुए..! नये संकल्प के साथ, एक नये भारत का निर्माण करें..! pic.twitter.com/GkBxmH3xQ1 — Dr. Rajeev Bindal (@rajeevbindal) August 16, 2019

Anurag Thakur, junior minister in Modi Government twitted