BJP State President accuses Congress of reneging on promises, says Shimla Municipal Corporation manifesto is proof

In a scathing attack on the Congress party, BJP State President Dr Rajeev Bindal accused them of failing to fulfil their guarantees made to the people. Speaking at his first press conference after assuming office, Bindal stated that the Congress party had renounced its promises and understood that it was easy to make guarantees but difficult to fulfil them.

Bindal further criticized the Congress party for their failure to deliver on their guarantees of providing old-age pensions to employees and Rs 1500 to women. He stated that 22 lakh women in the state are still waiting for the promised amount. Bindal also pointed out that despite 25 years of Congress leadership in the Municipal Corporation, they failed to build even a single tunnel in Dhalli, whereas the BJP government constructed a water plan and a tunnel in Dhalli at a cost of 70 crores and 53 crores, respectively.

The BJP State President also slammed the Congress party for failing to clarify their intentions in their manifesto for the Shimla Municipal Corporation elections. He accused them of being scared of the progress made by the BJP government in the city over the past five years.

Highlighting the BJP government’s efforts towards the development of Shimla, Bindal stated that the state has received Rs.6500 crore under the Smart City initiative, and the government has also initiated a new drinking water scheme worth Rs.1813 crore for the city. He also praised the central government’s Parvatmala scheme of 1516 crores as a significant gift for the city of Shimla.