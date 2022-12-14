Finance, General Administration, Home, Planning, Personnel with Sukhu and Jal Shakti Vibhag, Transport and Language Art and Culture with Agnihotri

Shimla: Senior Congress and Jawali MLA Chander Kumar was appointed on Wednesday as pro-tem Speaker and he would administer the oath to the newly elected MLAs.

Pro-tem speaker is a temporary speaker appointed for a limited period of time to conduct the work. Six-times MLA and former Lok Sabha member Chander Kumar will function as chairman of the Vidhan Sabha till the new speaker is elected, a notification issued here said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Governor Rajendra Arlekar allocated portfolios to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and his deputy Mukesh Agnihotri. Call on the appointment of cabinet ministers is yet to take.

As per the notification, Sukhu will be holding the portfolios of Finance, General Administration, Home, Planning, Personnel and all other departments that are not allotted to any other ministers. Sukhu will also be looking after other departments until the names of cabinet ministers are announced.

Mukesh Agnihotri will be holding the portfolios of Jal Shakti Vibhag, Transport and Language Art and Culture.

This is the first time in the state that the CM and the Deputy CM have been given portfolios before the appointment of cabinet ministers.