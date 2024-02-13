In a significant move towards environmental conservation, the state government has unveiled a comprehensive vehicle scrapping policy, offering attractive discounts to individuals and businesses willing to retire their old vehicles. The policy aims to encourage the removal of vehicles older than 15 years from the roads, promoting the adoption of newer, more fuel-efficient models.

Under the new policy, private vehicle owners opting to scrap their old cars will enjoy a 25 percent discount on token, road tax, and special road tax when purchasing a new vehicle. On the commercial front, businesses will be eligible for a 15 percent discount on the purchase of 25 or more commercial vehicles when retiring their outdated fleet.

To avail of these benefits, individuals and businesses must have their vehicles scrapped at registered vehicle scrapping facilities. The government emphasizes the importance of using authorized centers to ensure the proper disposal of vehicles and adherence to environmental standards.

The scrapping policy extends a grace period of 15 years for private vehicles and 8 years for commercial vehicles, allowing ample time for owners to plan and transition to newer, more eco-friendly options. This grace period will be calculated from the date of the vehicle’s first registration.

In a bid to maximize the positive impact on the environment, the government has introduced these incentives, recognizing the role of outdated vehicles in contributing to pollution and environmental degradation. By providing financial incentives, the government aims to make the scrapping process more attractive for vehicle owners, leading to a cleaner and greener transportation landscape.

Additionally, the policy allows for flexibility, enabling vehicle owners who choose not to purchase a new vehicle after scrapping to transfer the benefits of the concession to someone else. This provision encourages responsible disposal practices and ensures that the benefits of the policy are utilized effectively.