Manali – Nestled on the other side of the Atal Tunnel, Sissu, a breathtaking winter destination in Lahaul-Spiti, has once again thrown open its doors to tourists after a 45-day hiatus. The closure was enforced by the local Panchayat to uphold sacred traditions, prohibiting tourism activities from January 15 to February 28.

Sissu, renowned as one of the most beautiful winter destinations in the country, has gained prominence on the global winter tourism map following the inauguration of the Atal Tunnel, the world’s highest-altitude tunnel. With the restrictions lifted, visitors can now immerse themselves in the splendour of adventure tourism, surrounded by pristine snow in this picturesque location.

The Atal Tunnel’s opening has consistently attracted a growing influx of tourists to Sissu and Koksar in the Chandra Valley. Festivities commenced in Chandra Valley from January 15 with Dev Karaj, leading to a temporary ban on tourism activities to maintain a tranquil environment during this period. The prohibition continued until the conclusion of the Poona festival.

During a meeting, Sissu Panchayat passed a resolution, submitting a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner of Lahaul-Spiti, agreeing to abstain from all forms of tourism activities for 45 days, ensuring adherence to local traditions and festivities.

Similarly, Koksar Panchayat enforced a tourism embargo in areas surrounding the Atal Tunnel from January 18 to the end of February, aligning with Dev Karaj. With the conclusion of Dev Karaj in both Panchayats, locals eagerly anticipate the onset of the upcoming tourist season.

Decisions such as the temporary tourism ban were made with the consensus of villagers, Ghepan Committee, Devi Boti Committee, Gompa Committee, and Mahila Yuva Mandal to preserve local customs and festivities.

As Sissu and its surrounding areas emerge from this seasonal pause, the vibrant tourist season promises not just scenic wonders but also economic revitalization for the local community.