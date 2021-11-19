Shimla: Ahead of the Winter session, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expressing concern underlined the need to check the indiscipline and disruptions in order to ensure smooth functioning of the house.

Addressing media persons on Thursday, Birla said that the members of the houses are accountable to the people and the effort should be to address the problems of the public and for this, there is a need to hold meaningful and constructive discussions, debates, and dialogue in the houses without disruptions.

Birla was here in Shimla to preside the three-day-long 82nd Presiding Officers Conference of the state assemblies and legislative councils that concluded yesterday.

He disclosed that no consensus could be evolved on making suitable changes in the anti-defection law.

Replying to a question Birla said that the target has been set to make all the legislatures of the country paperless by 2022.

He said that legislators should explore the introduction of ‘Zero Hour’ in order to enable members of the houses to raise public issues he added.

“The speakers should remain neutral and abstain from political activities,” said Birla replying to a question.