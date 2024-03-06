Shimla – In a monumental move to bolster both the financial and agricultural sectors of Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has introduced a loan scheme tailored explicitly for high-density apple orchards. This strategic initiative aligns seamlessly with the state’s overarching plan for agricultural development and comes on the heels of another significant announcement – the inauguration of 22 new branches of the Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Bank (HPSCB).

Under the newly launched ‘Loan Scheme,’ apple orchardists stand to benefit from loans amounting to Rs. 8 lakh per bigha, with an overall cap set at Rs. 50 lakh. The primary goal is to empower local farmers by promoting the adoption of state-of-the-art agricultural practices and the cultivation of innovative apple varieties. This initiative is expected to contribute significantly to the state’s horticultural progress and enhance the income of apple growers.

Chief Minister Sukhu, recognized for his steadfast commitment to agricultural development, emphasized the critical role of financial support for apple orchardists. The loan scheme mirrors the government’s dedication to modernizing the agricultural sector, ensuring sustainable practices, and fostering the overall economic growth of the state.

Simultaneously, the inauguration of 22 new branches of the Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Bank marks a pivotal moment in the financial landscape of the state. These branches, spread across Samarkot, Jharag/Nakradi, Parala, Dhamandri, Mehandli, Jarol, Janeharghat, Upper Kaithu, Khatnol, Nihri, Chai Kadora, Syanj, Bharari, Mandap, Dhar-Tottoh, Lohat, Awah, Chhatradi, Halah, Haripurdhar, Timbi, and Chango, are set to bring banking services closer to residents, ensuring easy access to financial facilities.

The ‘Loan Scheme’ aims to fortify the agricultural landscape at a time when technological advancements play a pivotal role in enhancing crop yield and quality. By offering financial assistance, the government hopes to encourage orchardists to adopt high-density planting techniques, contributing to increased production and improved apple quality.

Chief Minister Sukhu, during the scheme’s launch, expressed confidence that the financial aid provided through this initiative would empower apple farmers to invest in advanced technologies, such as drip irrigation, modern pest control methods, and the cultivation of disease-resistant apple varieties.