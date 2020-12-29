Palampur: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today visited residence of former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Shanta Kumar at Palampur to express his deep condolences on sad demise of his wife Santosh Shailja.

The Chief Minister said that Santosh Shailja was an educationist, writer and social worker who always stood for the cause of poor and down trodden people.

Himachal Governor Bandaru Dattatraya mourned the death of Santosh Shailja. In his condolence message, Dattatraya said that Santosh Shailja was a noble soul and an ideal housewife with spiritual feelings. Recalling his closeness to his family, he said, “She used to meet very cordially and always had a smile on her face. She was very calm”.

The Governor prayed for peace of the departed soul and conveyed his sympathies with the bereaved family members.

Former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal also condoled the death of Santosh Shailja. He prayed to the almighty to grant peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss.

संतोष शैलजा जी, धर्मपत्नी श्री शांता कुमार, के निधन का समाचार सुन कर बहुत दुख हुआ।



ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है की उनकी आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करें और परिवार के सभी सदस्यों को इस दुख को सहने की शक्ति प्रदान करें।



ॐ शान्ति 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Kcp7MoKJMq — Prem Kumar Dhumal (@DhumalHP) December 29, 2020

Congress Veteran and former CM Virbhadra Singh also condoled the death.

After testing COVID positive, Santosh Shailja (83) had been admitted to Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College Tanda.