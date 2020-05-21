I lost trusted friend: Dhumal

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatraya and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur have expressed deep grief over the demise of former MLA Rakesh Verma. Rakesh Verma died at IGMC Shimla last evening following massive heart attack.

Governor Bandaru Dattatraya has expressed his deep condolences with the bereaved family members and prayed for the peace of the departed soul.

Chief Minister said that his services towards the people of Shimla district particularly Theog area would always be remembered. Jai Ram Thakur prayed the Almighty to give peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss.

Former Chief Minister and veteran politician Prem Kuamr Dhumal has also expressed his condolences with the bereaved family members. He said that he has lost trusted friend.

ठियोग के पूर्व विधायक राकेश वर्मा जी के निधन का बहुत दुःखदायी समाचार प्राप्त हुआ, मैंने एक विश्वस्त मित्र खो दिया।



प्रभु उनकी आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करे और परिवार को इस सदमें को सहन करने की शक्ति प्रदान करे।



ॐ शांति ! pic.twitter.com/Om3ZYjPnrb — Prem Kumar Dhumal (@DhumalHP) May 20, 2020

Union Minister of State for Finance & Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur, in his condolence, remembered Rakesh Verma as honest politician and hailed his contribution in the development of the Theog region.

ठियोग के पूर्व विधायक श्री राकेश वर्मा जी का आकस्मिक निधन दुःखद घटना है।



अपनी ईमानदारी व सेवाभाव से उन्होंने मानवता की एक अविस्मरणीय मिसाल प्रस्तुत की थी।



दुःख की घड़ी में प्रभु उनके समर्थकों व परिवार को सम्बल प्रदान कर दिवंगत आत्मा को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान दे।



ॐ शान्ति 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/TnbeJuL22H — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) May 21, 2020

State Congress president Kuldeep Singh Rathore also condoled the death of Rakesh Verma. In his message Rathore remembered him as courteous and full of humour. He termed his death as a big loss to Theog region and prayed to give strength to the family to bear the irreparable loss.