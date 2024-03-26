Amidst the vibrant hues of the Holi festival, Bollywood icon and now BJP candidate, Kangana Ranaut, has stirred the political landscape of Himachal Pradesh with her foray into politics. Her declaration to contest from the Mandi parliamentary constituency has injected a new fervor into the political scenario, drawing attention from both supporters and critics alike.

Following the announcement of her candidacy, Sarkaghat MLA Dilip and other BJP workers paid a visit to Kangana’s residence in Bhambla to extend their support and engage in discussions. Amidst the festive atmosphere, Kangana expressed her gratitude to her birthplace, Mandi, and her affectionate constituents who beckoned her into the political arena.

Addressing the gathering, Kangana Ranaut affirmed her commitment to serving the people of Mandi, pledging to immerse herself in grassroots engagement by traversing the villages and streets of the constituency. “If the public elects me, I will always be ready to serve the public,” stated Kangana, emphasizing her dedication to public service and community engagement.

Expressing her appreciation towards senior BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Anurag Thakur and former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, Kangana underscored her readiness to uphold their vision and leadership in her political journey.

With emotions running high, Kangana reflected on her family’s reaction to her venture into politics, describing their support as both touching and motivating. “It was my dream to make a place in politics which was fulfilled on the holy festival of Holi,” remarked Kangana, encapsulating the significance of the auspicious occasion in her political aspirations.

Following her candidature announcement, Kangana Ranaut embarked on a spiritual journey to her ancestral home in Bhambla, Mandi, seeking the blessings of her family deity, Mata Ambika. In an informal interaction with media, Kangana expressed her gratitude towards the BJP leadership for the opportunity to serve the nation, vowing to champion Prime Minister Modi’s vision for a prosperous India by 2047.

With her sights set on the electoral battleground, Kangana Ranaut symbolizes a new chapter in Himachal Pradesh’s political narrative, her entry resonating with aspirations for change and development, as she endeavors to carve a path towards progress and prosperity for the people of Mandi and beyond.