Shimla: After Dev Bhumi Kshatriya Sangathan and Dev Bhumi Swaran Morcha warned of ‘Chaka jam’ in Shimla, the district administration has imposed section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CRPC) act 1973 in various parts of the city.

Deputy Commissioner, Shimla Aditya Negi has ordered to impose section 144 in order to maintain public order, it is necessary to prohibit the holding of rallies, dharnas or demonstrations.

“Those who will violate these orders will be punished,” said Negi.

The Dev Bhumi Kshatriya Sangathan and Dev Bhumi Swaran Morcha have planned to stage protests in various areas of Shimla.

These areas include Tutikandi bifurcation, 103 tunnel, labour bureau AG chowk, Victory Tunnel, PAR, High Court, Oak Over, Secretariat, Vidhan Sabha and MLA hostel, Raj Bhavan, Sanjauli and Dhalli Bazar to Nigam Vihar.

These organisations have been demanding the government to constitute a Samanya Varg Aayog. The organisations have planned to gherao the Secretariat.

State Treasurer, Dev Bhumi Kshatriya Sangathan Harjinder Singh Thakur said that the government has not fulfilled their demand therefore they have no choice but to protest.

He said that on Wednesday, thousands of members of the organisation will gherao the Secretariat.