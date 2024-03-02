New Delhi – In a significant political development, the BJP has officially released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to seek re-election from Varanasi, marking a crucial move for the ruling party as it embarks on the path to secure a third consecutive term in power.

The list comprises 195 candidates, including 34 Union ministers, showcasing a strategic lineup that includes influential figures such as Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and Smriti Irani. Among the prominent names announced are Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who will be contesting from Kota in Rajasthan, and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is set to represent Vidisha.

Union ministers fielded by the BJP in this initial list encompass Mansukh Mandaviya, Jitendra Singh, Sarbananda Sonowal, Gajendra Shekhawat, Bhupender Yadav, G Kishan Reddy, Kiren Rijiju, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Rajeev Chandrashekhar, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Arjun Munda.

Speaking on the occasion, BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde expressed confidence in securing a more substantial mandate under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a third consecutive term. Tawde highlighted the party’s ongoing efforts to expand its influence across states and strengthen the National Democratic Alliance.

The list showcases a diverse representation with 28 women and 47 young leaders, reflecting the BJP’s commitment to inclusivity. Key battlegrounds identified include 51 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 20 in West Bengal, and five in Delhi.

The list also reveals significant changes in the Delhi lineup, with notable figures like Ramesh Bidhuri, Parvesh Verma, Meenakshi Lekhi, and Harsh Vardhan being dropped from their respective seats. Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of the late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj, is set to make her electoral debut from the New Delhi seat.

Prime Minister Modi has set an ambitious target for the BJP, aiming to secure at least 370 seats in this Lok Sabha election, and surpassing 400 seats for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The Election Commission is expected to announce the poll schedule later this month, with elections likely to be held in April-May. The BJP’s Central Election Committee, led by Prime Minister Modi, is actively deliberating on candidates for the upcoming elections, with the next meeting scheduled for the coming week to finalize additional names.