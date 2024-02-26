Shimla – Attributed to an active western disturbance, the Meteorological Department has forecasted a significant change in weather conditions, predicting potential rain and snowfall from Monday, February 27, to March 2 across the state.

In response to these weather developments, the Meteorological Department Shimla has issued a yellow alert for rain and snowfall in various regions on Monday and Tuesday. This alert is a result of the heightened activity of the western disturbance, which became active on February 26. While a temporary clearing is expected on February 28, the disturbances are projected to regain momentum starting February 29. As a precautionary measure, a renewed yellow alert has been issued for rain and snowfall from February 29 to March 2.

The impending drop in temperatures during this period is expected to intensify cold conditions across the state. On Saturday night, the minimum temperature in Shimla and Solan plummeted to zero degrees Celsius. Additionally, nine areas in the state recorded temperatures in the negative range, underscoring the severity of the cold wave.

The recorded minimum temperatures in different areas further emphasize the severity of the winter conditions. Kukumassery experienced a temperature of -13.9°C, while Keylong recorded a frigid -11.7°C, underscoring the severity of the cold wave. Kalpa shivered at -7.2°C, and Narkanda felt the chill at -4.0°C. In Reckong Peo, temperatures dropped to -2.9°C, and the popular tourist destination of Manali recorded a cold -2.2°C.

These frigid temperature readings highlight the challenging weather conditions residents and travellers are currently facing. As the state prepares for the predicted rain and snowfall, authorities are actively addressing disruptions, advising residents to take necessary precautions.