Bilaspur – In a recent election held at Government Senior Secondary School, Kandraur Bilaspur, the Himachal Pradesh Government Physical Teachers (PET) Association chose Lalit Chauhan as its new State President. The election, which witnessed participation from physical education teachers across 12 districts, saw Lalit Chauhan from District Shimla securing victory.

Two candidates vying for the position of State President, and amidst the competitive spirit, Lalit Chauhan from District Shimla emerged victorious with a substantial margin of votes. The results were announced, officially declaring Lalit Chauhan as the newly elected State President of the Himachal Pradesh Government Physical Teachers Association.

Chauhan’s win brings a fresh wave of leadership to the association, promising a focus on the welfare and development of physical education in the state. The election also saw the appointment of Rekha Thakur from District Sirmaur as the General Secretary and Subhash Thakur from District Kangra as the Treasurer.

The newly elected State President, Lalit Chauhan, expressed gratitude to the members for their trust and pledged to work tirelessly for the betterment of physical education in the state. He emphasized the importance of unity among the members and outlined his vision for the growth and development of the Himachal Pradesh Government Physical Teachers Association.

The association plays a role in advocating for the rights and interests of physical education teachers.