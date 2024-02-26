Shimla – In a last-minute development just a day before the Rajya Sabha elections, the BJP has filed a formal complaint with the Election Commission concerning the whip issued by the Congress. This complaint, submitted in writing, alleges that the Congress Party’s directive is a blatant attempt to influence the upcoming elections, which employ an open ballot system.

The complaint has been individually lodged by BJP State President Dr. Rajeev Bindal, Chief Spokesperson Randhir Sharma, and the party’s candidate Harsh Mahajan. The BJP argues that issuing a whip in the name of a specific candidate contradicts the principles of the open ballot system in the Rajya Sabha elections.

Accompanying the complaint is a copy of the three-line whip issued by Harsh Vardhan Chauhan, the Chief Whip of the Congress Legislature Party. This directive, released three days prior, not only instructed Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) to be available for voting on February 27 but also explicitly mentioned the Congress Party’s authorized candidate, Abhishek Manu Singhvi. The authorized agents for the Rajya Sabha elections nominated by the Congress include Jagat Singh Negi and Sanjay Awasthi, while the BJP has nominated Satpal Sati and Rakesh Jamwal.

In these elections, every MLA from both the Congress and BJP parties is required to disclose their votes to the authorized agent before casting their vote. Failure to do so may result in the invalidation of the vote. However, it is emphasized that if any MLA discloses a cross-vote, it will not lead to the invalidation of their vote, nor can an MLA be disqualified based on their votes in this election.

As the Election Commission receives and reviews the complaint, the political atmosphere is charged with anticipation and speculation regarding the potential impact on the Rajya Sabha elections scheduled for tomorrow. The outcome of this complaint could shape the dynamics of the closely watched electoral contest.