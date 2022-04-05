New Delhi: Hamirpur parliamentarian and Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday launched a direct attack on the Congress’s top leadership.

Responding to Sonia Gandhi’s allegations on BJP during her address at a parliamentary meeting, Thakur charged that the grand old party has failed to look beyond the Gandhi family.

Union Minister stated that “The Congress does not see outside of the Gandhi family. All members of the family have already tried and seen the result of their attempts. Earlier Rahul Gandhi was at the helm but their account could not be opened in West Bengal.”

“In Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was in-charge… and the party lost deposits and got just two seats,” Thakur further added.

उत्तर प्रदेश में प्रियंका जी ने कमान संभाली तो ज़मानत ज़प्त हो गई। अब एक बार फिर सोनिया गांधी कमान संभालने वाली हैं लेकिन कांग्रेस को लेकर एक ही प्रश्न उठता है कि क्या कांग्रेस एक ही परिवार तक सीमित रहेगी?: केंद्रीय मंत्री @ianuragthakur — डीडी न्यूज़ (@DDNewsHindi) April 5, 2022

Anurag Thakur further commented that “now Sonia Gandhi is holding the responsibility. Yet time and again, the same question is raised… if the leadership roles will be limited to one family regardless of potential or ability. Till the time Congress finds an answer to this puzzle, it won’t find its way out of the crisis.”

Earlier, Congress supremo Sonia Gandhi spoke of the revival of her party at a meeting on Tuesday morning. She accepted the challenges for the revival of the party and gave a clarion call to workers to unite and work dedicatedly to strengthen the party.