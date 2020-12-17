Shimla: State government is rendering special focus in preventing and controlling non-communicable diseases (NCD) during this pandemic situation. To reduce NCD risk and to create awareness among the people, National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular diseases and Stroke (NPCDSC), Health and Wellness Center (HWC) have been launched by the Government of India.

The program has been implemented on a priority basis in Himachal Pradesh, Mission Director NHM, Dr. Nipun Jindal said here on Thursday.

Dr Jindal said that the program was started as a pilot project in 100 hard districts of the country, which included three districts Kinnaur, Chamba and Lahaul-Spiti of the state, now this program have also being started in other districts of the state under which 10 Nirog clinics will be established in the state.

The National Health Mission Himachal Pradesh has notified these ten Nirog Clinics on 16 December, 2020.

These health clinics will be set up at Regional Hospital Bilaspur, Zonal Hospital Dharamshala, Regional Hospital Recongpeo, Regional Hospital Kullu, Zonal Hospital Mandi, Regional Hospital Solan, Regional Hospital Una, Civil Hospital Rampur, Civil Hospital Palampur, Civil Hospital Paonta Sahib, NHM Mission Director said.

He said that in these Nirog Clinics treatment component of all non-communicable diseases will be integrated and modalities for comprehensive management will be operationalised on a fixed day OPD schedule basis.

He said that OPD for Hypertension and diabetes clinic will be scheduled on Monday, OPD for cancer screening on Tuesday (oral, breast and cervical), OPD for chemotherapy and cancer care on Wednesday, high blood pressure on Thursday, diabetes, palliative care on Friday and for COPD OPD is scheduled for Saturday.

Mission Director said that National Health Mission Himachal Pradesh was also imparting one-week training to two medical officers of each institute. The training program was commenced from 14 December 2020 by the Mission Director. This training program will continue for whole week under the supervision of State Program Officer of the Mission, Dr. Gopal Chauhan and Program Officer Dr. Priyanka.

He said that Himachal Pradesh has screened all individuals of 18 plus age under Mukhiyamantri Nirog Yojana. So far 21.65 lakh people have been risk assessed by ASHA workers and 6.87 lakh people have undergone health screening for non-communicable diseases by health workers. Due to which Himachal Pradesh has emerged as the leading state in the country to monitor non-communicable diseases. He said that diseases, including cancer, diabetes, high blood pressure, stroke, deafness, blindness, epilepsy and mental illness are also being monitored through the e-health software in the state.