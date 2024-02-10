New Delhi – Union Minister Anurag Thakur turned heads at the Parliament House complex today, sporting a saffron hoodie emblazoned with the caption ‘Namohattrick’ as he prepared to participate in the debate on the Ram Temple resolution in Lok Sabha.

Expressing his fervent support for the Ram Temple, Thakur asserted, “Ram Mandir was, is, and will always be the center of faith for us. Those who questioned BJP about Lord Ram’s arrival date – we not only announced the date but also successfully constructed the Ram Mandir.”

The hoodie, bearing the catchy phrase ‘Namohattrick,’ caught the attention of onlookers and social media enthusiasts alike.

In a video posted on the social media platform X, Thakur confidently stated, “Tesari baar Modi sarkar, abake baar 400 paar” (Modi government will form the government the third time, this time we will cross crossed 400 seats), indicating his optimism about the upcoming elections.

As the Parliament prepared for the crucial Ram Temple debate, Anurag Thakur’s distinctive outfit and unwavering support for the cause added a unique touch to the proceedings, sparking discussions both within the political circles and on social media platforms.

The ‘Namohattrick’ hoodie has already become a symbol of Thakur’s dedication to the BJP and his confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The attire choice, coupled with his strong statements, is expected to resonate with party supporters and leave a lasting impression on the ongoing political discourse in the country.