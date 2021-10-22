Shimla: Tashigang in Lahaul-Spiti district is the highest polling station. Tashigang is situated at a height of 15,256 feet above sea level.

The state election commission has made special arrangements to transport EVM machines to the polling stations located at high altitudes.

In the Lahaul-Spiti district, the election commission has sent 40 EVMs and VVPAT machines to Kaza under Mandi Parliamentary Constituency today. These election machines were sent through a helicopter amidst tight security after commissioning.

These EVMs and VVPAT machines would be used for voting in 29 polling stations set up in Kaza during the bye-election of the Mandi Assembly Constituency.

In the Jubbal-Kotkhai assembly constituency, the Adhail polling station is highest at an altitude of 8,500 feet.

The Pambar polling station in Arki Assembly Constituency of Solan district is situated at an altitude of 6,204 feet and the Agahar polling station in Fatehpur Assembly Constituency of district Kangra is situated at an altitude of 2,100 feet above sea level.

Chief Electoral Officer C. Paulrasu claimed of making arrangements for the smooth conduction of the voting process in these polling stations located at the maximum height above sea level.