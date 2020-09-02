All schools to conduct exams in March, practical in April

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh School Education Board Dharamshala has decided to reduce the syllabus of current academic session by 30 percent.

Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur, in a meeting organized through video conferencing here today, stated that decision was taken on the basis of HP School Board’s committee report.

Board has also decided to extend the teaching days in schools so that study of students does not get suffered.

In order to provide more teaching days to the students in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the teaching activities will be conducted in the schools during winter and second Saturday holidays. Even during these teaching days, students will be provided with teaching material through ‘Har Ghar Pathshala’ and other online mediums, the Minister revealed and further added to give priority to importance topics so that the students can complete the prescribed curriculum.

In order to provide additional time for the students to prepare for the examinations, the examinations of schools with winter and summer vacation will be held simultaneously at the end of March. He said that practical examinations of various subjects will be conducted in the month of April after written tests.