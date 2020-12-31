Shimla: In a view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state education department has decided to close all summer closing area schools till 12 February 2021.

The department has decided to continue Online studies through Har Ghar Pathshala, Dr Amarjeet Kumar Sharma, Director of Higher Education, said in a statement.

Education department has directed Principals to take necessary action on the matter.

Now, as per order all schools will closed from 1st January to 12 February 2021. During the winter, summer closing schools used to conduct regular classes, while winter closing schools manly in upper region of Shimla, Kinnaur, Sirmour, Mandi, Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti and Kullu districts were closed in the month of January.

It’s likely that the School Education Board will conduct exams in March as on Wednesday the Board Chairman Dr. Suresh Kumar Soni has submitted a proposal for conducting of the exams in the state.

Due to COVID pandemic, regular classes were disrupted from the month of the March and to ensure that students don’t suffer academically, online study materials and tutorial were being provided to them. To lessen the burden of syllabus, the state government reduces the syllabus by 25 percent.