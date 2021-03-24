Shimla: In an effort to make the weight of school bags lighter, the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education is going to introduce a semester system for class IX to class XII. The semester system is set to be implemented from the academic year 2021-22.

The decision has been taken under the School Bag 2020 in all of its affiliated schools. A notification regarding this order has been issued by the Board to all the concerned principals of government and private schools.

Under this policy, use of tabs and smart classes will be encouraged, students will be allowed to share textbooks with each other, provisions for student’s locker will also be made. Apart from this, teachers will be directed to engage students in activity-based teachings and learning process where students can go beyond textbooks, students will also be allowed to keep textbooks in school.

The notification further reads that digital mode of communication will be used instead of diaries and school time table will be framed in such a way which will help in making the weight of school bag lighter. There will be block periods for a single subject in a day.

A provision of safe drinking water in the school is also there so that students will not have to carry water bottles to schools. It has been suggested that school bags should be made up of lighter material with two adjustable shoulder straps.

Furthermore, bag free day will be encouraged throughout the year for various activities involving sports, arts, cultural and vocational crafts.