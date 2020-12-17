Dharamshala/Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education get new residential building. The state chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday dedicated residential complex of the Board virtually from Shimla today. The building completed by spending Rs. 1.71 crore.

The CM also laid foundation stone of ‘Shikshak Sadan’ to be constructed at a cost of Rs. 4.90 crore.

Speaking on the occasion from Shimla, Chief Minister said that the State has been adjudged as the ‘Best State of the Country’ amongst big States for its outstanding achievements in the field of education. He said that this was possible due the special attention given by the State Government towards providing quality education to the students of the State.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the School Education Board was also playing a vital role in ensuring quality education to the students of the State. He said that the focus of the State Government was to strengthen the existing infrastructure in the field of education.

Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur said that the residential complex of the Education Board would go a long way in providing residential accommodation to the employees of the Board. He said that every area of the State has witnessed unprecedented development during the last three years.

Chairman Board of School Education Dr. Suresh Kumar Soni said the Education Board was focusing on the present-day challenges for growth of the students. He said that various activities such as moral education was being imparted to the students by the Board.