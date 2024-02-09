New Delhi – In response to the alarming case of illegal dumping in Koksar, Lahaul-Spiti, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued a notice to the Government of India and the state of Himachal Pradesh. The order, delivered by NGT Chairman Prakash Srivastava and Executive Member Dr. A Senthil Vel, comes as a response to the original application filed by the Friends Organization against the Government of India.

Koksar, situated on the Leh-Manali Highway in Lahaul-Spiti at an altitude of 5,484 meters, is a region of immense ecological sensitivity. It remains isolated from the country and the world for over seven months each year due to heavy snowfall. The NGT’s intervention underscores the critical need to address environmental concerns and protect this pristine area.

The applicant has raised serious concerns about illegal waste disposal, highlighting that both tourists and commercial establishments contribute to the problem. The applicant alleges that the local authorities have failed to manage solid waste adequately, neglecting segregation and proper disposal practices.

A crucial argument put forth by the applicant is the lack of rules under Rule 20 (C) of the Solid Waste Management Rules – 2016, which the local authorities in Koksar have allegedly failed to implement. The applicant contends that the local administration’s inaction runs counter to the Supreme Court’s decision in the case of Almitra H. Patel vs Government of India, emphasizing the importance of adhering to established waste management guidelines.

The NGT’s notice serves as a stern warning to the concerned authorities to take immediate action to address the illegal dumping issue in Koksar. The tribunal has directed the Government of India and Himachal Pradesh to provide a comprehensive response to the allegations.

Environmental activists and concerned citizens are hopeful that the NGT’s intervention will lead to the enforcement of stringent measures to safeguard the fragile ecosystem of Koksar. As the legal proceedings unfold, the case will likely set a precedent for the responsible management of waste in environmentally sensitive areas across the country.