Mandi – In a charged anticipation of the upcoming budget session, Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur has set the stage for a vigorous confrontation, vowing to bring the state government’s shortcomings to the forefront of discussions in the Assembly. Interacting with media following his participation as the chief guest in the annual program of the Saraj Student Welfare Association in Mandi, Thakur minced no words as he highlighted the alarming deterioration, he perceives in the state’s affairs under the Congress government’s one-year tenure.

Thakur expressed concern over the stagnation in development projects across the state, asserting that crucial initiatives have ground to a halt, leaving the public frustrated and disillusioned. The opposition leader pulled no punches in addressing the plight of state employees, who, he revealed, are now compelled to take to the streets in protest for their salaries. This, despite the state government having acquired a significant loan of Rs 14,000 crore over the past 14 months.

“As the budget session approaches, the opposition is fully prepared to not only support the state government when necessary but also vehemently protest against decisions that are contrary to the public interest,” Thakur affirmed.

Delving into the financial intricacies, Thakur claimed that the government’s inability to allocate funds for employee salaries next month is indicative of a severe financial crunch. He demanded for transparency in financial matters and stressed the need for responsible governance to ensure the welfare of the citizens.

Turning his attention to international affairs, Thakur applauded the release of former marines by Qatar, attributing it to India’s growing influence on the global stage and the widespread acceptance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a leader of global repute. Thakur commended the strength of the Modi government, citing the issuance of a white paper that brought to light the challenges faced by the country during the previous UPA government’s tenure.

The opposition leader concluded by lauding Prime Minister Modi for steering the country out of challenging times, stating that India has witnessed progress and development under his efficient leadership.

As the budget session approaches, all eyes are on the Assembly as Jairam Thakur and the opposition gear up to hold the government accountable for its actions. The political landscape is poised for an intense and critical evaluation of the state’s governance, setting the tone for what promises to be a session marked by robust debate and opposition scrutiny.