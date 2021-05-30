Shimla: Raising serious concern on the recent visit of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur to the bordering area of Kinnaur along the India-China border, Congress has blamed the state government of negligence on the border issue.

State Congress, President Kuldeep Singh Rathore said China is building concrete houses and roads along the state border and the government has ignored the situation.

“There would have been no serious stress situation here today if the Chief Minister had already made a visit on time and had timely informed the Central Government,” he blamed.

Chief Minister’s visit to the tribal district in a sudden manner raises many questions and the state should be informed about the actual situation of the border, he demanded.

“Congress had in the past, on 5 August, 2020 in a written communique warned the centre and the state government about unauthorized construction by China in Koonu and Charang areas of the border, whereby then the intelligence system had failed and the local people made a video of construction activities,” he said.

Local Congress MLA Jagat Singh Negi had also conveyed this concern to the government and safety of the natives of Kinnaur living in the bordering areas, he added.

Rathore said that the Chief Minister’s sudden visit to the region yesterday and the talks with officials of ITBP have added to the concern for the state.

“The issue of high alert following the media reports has raised concerns about the safety of the people in the region. The government should fully ensure that there is complete security of their property,” he said.

Congress had also demanded for vigil on the borders of Lahaul-Spiti, Chamba, and Kinnaur after the past boundary conflicts with China.