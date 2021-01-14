Dharamshala: Claims of full proof arrangement of conducting panchayats election are not sticking to its base as one after another anomaly is coming to the fore. Reports of registering hundreds of votes on one address and missing genuine voters are making top headline in the news daily.

Today again a shocking piece of information has come to the fore as name of congress senior leader and former minister Sudhir Sharma is found missing from the voter list.

Sudhir Sharma has alleged a large-scale bungling in voter lists, and weighing legal option by moving to the Court.

Sudhir Sharma said that he had voted in parliamentary and assembly elections and missing of his name from the voter list in raising doubts over the working of state election commission. He said

“In the last panchayat elections, I had voted from Rakkar panchayat near Dharamsala where I have my permanent residence. However, this year, my name was not there in the list,”

Blaming the state government for rigging panchayat election, Sharma claimed that about 200 residents’ name were mission from the voter list of his village.