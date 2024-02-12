Shimla – The Meteorological Department in Shimla has issued a weather advisory signalling the likelihood of worsening weather across various parts of Himachal Pradesh. This forecast is attributed to the activity of a western disturbance, with expectations of rain and snowfall in high mountainous regions on February 12 and 13.

According to the Meteorological Center’s predictions, the weather is anticipated to clear up from February 14 to 16. However, a fresh western disturbance is projected to become active from the night of February 17, leading to an escalation in rain and snowfall activities throughout the state starting February 18. The peak of this disturbance is forecasted on February 19 and 20, with a potential drop in temperature during this period.

Presently, in the capital city Shimla and its surrounding areas, the sky is cloudy with intermittent sunshine.

As of today, the minimum temperatures in various key locations across Himachal Pradesh are as follows: Shimla 5.6°C, Sundernagar 2.7°C, Bhuntar 1.5°C, Kalpa -1.2°C, Dharamshala 4.4°C, Una 3.8°C, Nahan 8.1°C, Palampur 4.5°C, Solan 3.0°C, Manali 0.2°C, Kangra 5.6°C, Mandi 2.8°C, Bilaspur 5.0°C, Chamba 4.9°C, Jubbarhatti 8.0°C, Kufri 4.2°C, Narkanda 1.1°C, Bharmour 2.7°C, Reckong Peo 1.2°C, Seaubag 1.0°C, Dhaulakuan 6.4°C, Barthin 3.4°C, Samdo -7.2°C, Sarahan 5.5°C, and Dehragopipur recorded 9.0°C.