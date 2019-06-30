Three Ayurveda Officers suspended for alleged irregularities in purchase of equipments

The state government has placed three officers of the Ayurveda department under suspension for alleged irregularities in purchase of equipments in the department.

The suspended officers are Deputy Director, District Ayurveda Officer and Sub-Divisional Ayurveda Health Officer. They have been suspended till the inquiry is completed in this case.

Director, Ayurveda Sanjeev Bhatnagar today presented a detailed report to the Ayurveda Minister Vipin Parmar regarding the purchase of equipments by the department. After detailed discussions with the officers, the Minister directed to suspend three officers of the department involved in purchase of equipments.

Vipin Singh Parmar directed the authorities that complete transparency should be maintained while purchasing equipments and other items in the department.