Shimla: In order to ensure better amenities to the students of the government schools, the State Government has decided to transfer an amount of Rs. 600 per student to all students of 1st to 8th class through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), for providing them free School uniforms.

The funds will be transferred directly to the name of the student or that of a mother. This will benefit about 5.25 lakh students.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh said the State Government is always alive to the needs of students and it has been taking various decisions to benefit them.

Earlier, the students had to wait for the uniform because of the lengthy process of distribution of the uniforms, but now they can instantly go for the same.