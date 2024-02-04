Kangra – In a significant development for the dairy industry, the Himachal Pradesh Government has joined hands with the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) to establish a state-of-the-art automated milk processing plant in Dhagwar, Kangra. The partnership was formalized through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two entities.

Representational Picture

The ambitious project envisions a fully automatic facility with an initial capacity of 1.50 Lakh Litres Per Day (LLDP), expandable up to an impressive 3 LLPD. The plant, set to be constructed with an investment of Rs. 225 crore in the first phase, is poised to revolutionize the dairy sector by producing a diverse range of high-quality products. These include curd, lassi, butter, ghee, paneer, flavoured milk, khoya, and mozzarella cheese.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu emphasized the positive impact the Dhagwar plant would have on the dairy farming communities, fostering prosperity and contributing significantly to the overall growth of the State. He highlighted the role the plant would play in boosting the rural economy, particularly in Chamba, Hamirpur, Kangra, and Una districts, where it would directly purchase milk from local farmers.

Ensuring transparency in milk procurement, Sukhu expressed his commitment to providing fair value to farmers for their hard work. As part of this commitment, an additional investment of Rs. 43 crore has been sanctioned to strengthen the milk procurement network, with a target to purchase 2.74 LLPD, ensuring sustained operations of the plant.

The Chief Minister also unveiled plans for the project’s second phase, which aims to diversify production by incorporating milk powder, ice cream, and various types of cheese at the Dhagwar Plant. This strategic initiative aligns seamlessly with the government’s steadfast commitment to farmer welfare and overall agricultural development.

The NDDB’s expertise in providing consultancy services is expected to play a pivotal role in ensuring the success of this groundbreaking venture. The establishment of the Dhagwar Milk Processing Plant marks a significant stride towards modernizing the dairy industry and underscores the government’s dedication to fostering growth, sustainability, and prosperity for the agricultural communities in the State.