Shimla: Perturbed over the adverse comments of BJP MP and state party president Suresh Kashyap, the New Pension Scheme Employees Federation has asked MP to give up pension benefits before commenting on the pension benefits of the employees.

Describing Kashyap’s statement as irresponsible, New Pension Scheme Employees Federation president Pradeep Thakur has reminded the BJP president that he himself getting salary as MP and drawing two pensions benefits from the government and despite that he’s opposing the pension of the employees.

Reminding the BJP president about the party’s 2017 poll promise of restoring pension benefits, Thakur stated that the employees were demanding their constitutional rights which had been taken away by politicians.

Pradeep Thakur has demanded the state government to restore the pension benefits of employees and cautioned to launch a statewide agitation if their demand doesn’t fulfil. He also announced to convene a state-level meeting of the federation to chalk out a further strategy.