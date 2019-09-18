State targeting to achieve 100 percent transition to Electric Vehicles by 2030

Shimla: Aiming to provide sustainable, eco-friendly, inclusive and integrated mobility in the state, the Himachal Pradesh Government proposes to draft Electric Vehicle Policy 2019.

To frame the draft for Himachal Pradesh Electric Vehicle Policy- 2019, a meeting was convened under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Dr. Shrikant Baldi. During the meeting, Dr Baldi said that the vision of the Himachal Pradesh Electric Vehicle Policy- 2019 is to establish Himachal Pradesh as a model state for Electric Vehicle (EV) adoption.

Chief Secretary revealed that the Electric Vehicle policy is targeted to achieve 100 percent transition to Electric Vehicles by 2030 in the State in alignment with United Nation’s sustainable development goals and vision of Government of India.

He added that the policy is being framed to create a conductive atmosphere for shift from Internal Combustion Engines (ICE) to EV’s. He said that the policy is being framed to encourage use of hybrid EV’s by the Government entities during transition period and to create newer employment opportunities.

Dr. Baldi said the policy aims at developing appropriate strategies of utmost importance to achieve desired policy objectives in the public interest. He said

“policy would promote the adoption of EV technology by way of providing fiscal and non-fiscal incentives. It would promote the creation of dedicated infrastructure for charging of EV’s through various incentives as per standards notified for Public Charging Infrastructure by Ministry of Power, Government of India guidelines”

Electric Vehicle Policy also working on developing viable business model for private players to set up EV charging stations and infrastructure. Dr. Baldi revealed

“provision for charging spots in commercial buildings such as hotels and shopping malls have also been included in the policy. Across the state, domestic rate of electrical power will be charged if electric vehicle is charged at domestic user facility. In public charging facility and commercial charging stations ” Non-Domestic, Non-Commercial” rate of electric power would be applicable. However, Himachal Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission shall be the final authority to determine the rate of electrical power to EV charging stations from time to time”

The Himachal Pradesh Electricity Board Limited has been designated as State Nodal Agency for setting up charging infrastructure for EV in the State by the department of Multi-Purpose Projects & Power. The State nodal agency shall fix the ceiling of the service charges to be charged by the public or commercial charging stations.

The Chief Secretary directed the nodal agency to identify scopes of charging stations at major routes. He said that the policy also aims to support local manufacturing for which the State Government would provide incentives to EV batteries and related components manufacturing and disposal in the State. The incentives shall be provided to eligible enterprises as per Himachal Pradesh Industrial Policy as applicable from time to time.

A State level High Power Committee was also constituted for monitoring the implementation of this policy and for development of procedures and modalities where required.