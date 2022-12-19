HRTC’s 1000 vehicles are to be replaced with electric vehicles

Shimla: Aiming to revive the ailing transport department and reduce the daily expenditure such as fuel and vehicle maintenance, the Himachal Government is working on a new electric vehicle policy, which the newly appointed Deputy CM believe would bring needed impetus to the department.

The Deputy CM undertake a test drive of electric vehicles here today.

Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri said that positive efforts would be made in the direction of radical change in the transport sector in the state. Deputy CM said

“Initially, the operation of electric vehicles will be promoted in the HP Secretariat and thereafter the use of electric vehicles will be increased in public transport services as well.”

The Deputy CM said that a fleet of electric vehicles would also be inducted in the Transport Department soon.

Mukesh Agnihotri said that after a discussion with the Chief Minister, the matter about the reform in electric vehicle policy would be placed in the state Cabinet.

“Environmental protection in the hill state and promoting the operation of electric vehicles in this tourism state is the priority of the state government and a decision will be taken soon about the purchase of electric vehicles”, said the deputy CM.

He said that the government would take appropriate steps for providing facilities for charging of electric vehicles for which charging stations would be set up as per proper parameters. “In the initial phase, this facility will be provided in various government institutions of the state including HP secretariat and in Himachal Sadan and Bhawans etc. outside the state”, he said.

The Deputy CM informed that Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) currently has about 1000 vehicles of zero book value and these would be replaced by electric vehicles in a phased manner. Electric buses would also be included in the corporation’s fleet in the new electric vehicle policy.